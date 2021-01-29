Abbie Chatfield responds to backlash over snake bite

Abbie Chatfield has responded to viewer backlash over her snake bite on last night’s episode I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

Abbie Chatfield has defended I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! following viewer backlash about her on-screen snake bite.

The Brisbane reality TV star was visibly distraught on Thursday night's episode of the Channel 10 show when she put her hand inside a box of snakes during a challenge and one of the reptiles latched onto her hand.

"Obviously at the time it was quite upsetting, but within about 40 seconds, that was not edited, Dr Chris (Brown) and the ranger came over and it was as fine. Dr Chris is a vet so I felt completely fine," she said.

"There's no way they can control snakes in a box. It's not venomous."

"It was just the shock of it and being hungry and tired and hot."

She added: "Obviously it was really hard and I only put my hand back in the box because of my grandma and the charity."

Chatfield is competing on the show to raise money for Dementia Australia in honour of her grandmother, who died last June.

She said the snake bite reminded her of her grandmother because of their final conversation about the show.

"The reason I made the final decision to go on the show was the last day I saw my grandma was the day I got interviewed (for the show)," Chatfield said.

"She said, 'Why would you go on that hideous show; you could get bitten by snakes'."

"I was thinking about my grandma a lot."

Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams and Travis Varcoe on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here in 2021. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

Her grandmother also told her to "tell Dr Brown he is gorgeous", which Chatfield laughed she managed to do on the first day in camp.

The former Bachelor contestant also sparked a debate during her time on the show after confronting camp mate Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico over comments he made about her bikini being a means to seek attention.

"I'm super proud of myself for standing up for myself at that moment," she said.

"I was upset at the time that I didn't say enough, but I think I changed Dipper's mind and I started a conversation in the general public and I'm proud of that."

She also clarified that while she and comedian Ash Williams had a flirtatious relationship, she "never had feelings for him".

The winner will be crowned during the final episode on Channel 10 from 7:30pm on Sunday.

