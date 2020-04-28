’ABOUT BLOODY TIME’: Easing restrictions offer relief

HOPE IS HERE: Theresa and Brad Badgery, from Goomburra Valley Camping, hope to welcome guests back to their beautiful property soon. Pictured here with granddaughter Mia Sutcliffe.

CORONAVIRUS restrictions are set to ease this weekend, clearing a path back to normalcy for residents of the Southern Downs.

The staggered reopening of non-essential services, such as retailers, national parks and water recreation, aims to increase community wellbeing after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she understood some people were “not coping”.

The news comes as a welcome morale boost for Warwick resident Stan Fletcher, who was stood down from his job as a chef at the Sandy Creek Hotel in March.

“It’s about bloody time!” Mr Fletcher said.

“Once things get back up to normal, we’re all going to be all right.”

The single father had only just scored his job at the iconic pub when he noticed the dining room beginning to clear out.

“I’d been working in the kitchen for two weeks when we started putting restrictions on how many people could be in there,” Mr Fletcher said.

“The bosses warned us: If it keeps going this way, we’ll have to shut the doors.

“I wasn’t surprised when I finally got the call.”

Despite the financial and practical challenges that followed, Mr Fletcher said he was glad the region took the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

“With my six-year-old daughter, and being on my own, it’s been a bit hard,” he said.

“She’s missing her grandparents, her friends, she’s been struggling a bit with that.

“But it was necessary to keep everything under control.”

A practical, no-nonsense outlook and a commitment to helping his community helped the local chef through the worst of the lockdown.

“You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, you can’t be worrying about it,” he said.

“I volunteer at the Lighthouse Community Centre, where we look after underprivileged people and provide them with food hampers if they’re struggling. There’s a lot in Warwick struggling.

“That work has kept me sane.”

Tourism operators, such as Brad and Teresa Badgery from Goomburra Valley Campground, are two of the many businessowners who have struggled to make ends meet.

In the 15 months since the couple bought the beautiful property, they have faced drought, fire and highway closures. But they were determined to keep going.

Brad Badgery kept busy making improvements to the campgrounds.

“We were just starting to get back into the groove of things before the pandemic hit,” said Mr Badgery.

“For the first time since the fires, we had full weeks, full weekends, it was great.

“Then all of a sudden we had to pull the pin and tell people they couldn’t come anymore.”

The downturn was crushing, forcing the couple to refund a large portion of their Easter holiday trade and immediately cease taking future bookings.

The business was ineligible for government assistance and with no end-date in sight, the couple worried what the future would hold.

“Not knowing how long restrictions were going to last, that was the hardest part,” Mr Badgery said.

“That’s why we were trying to do little things around the park, to keep our spirits up. It sounds silly, but keeping the lawn mowed, making new signs, it reminded us that eventually people will come back and when they do, we’ll be ready.”

In the meantime, Mrs Badgery found full-time work at a local school.

“The biggest help, psychologically, was Teresa getting back into full time work,” Mr Badgery said.

“Her getting that job means we can keep paying our mortgage.”

Recent announcements by the Queensland Government revealed a light at the end of the tunnel for the small business owners, who started to receive emails from regular guests expressing a desire to visit once again.

“It’s been tough, but this is exciting news and the moment camping restrictions lift we want to start accepting people again.

“We just want things to get back to normal.”