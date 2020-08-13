Absolute destruction: Shock aftermath of arson terror
Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of suspicious fires at Highgate Hill overnight.
At around 9.30pm, emergency services were called to attend an address on Franklin Street following reports of a house fire.
The blaze was extinguished, however a short time later police were called to another fire at a home on the same street.
The home was extensively damaged as a result.
While at that scene, a third fire was reported at a unit block on Hampstead Road in Highgate Hill.
This blaze caused damage to multiple cars parked underneath the building.
A crime scene has been declared on each street.
No one was injured as a result of the fires.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity around the time of the incidents to come forward.
Originally published as Absolute destruction: Shock aftermath of arson terror