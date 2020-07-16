‘Absolute disgrace’: Teens steal from bus driver

A 60 seater bus was stolen in Townsville late last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police are on the hunt for a group of teenagers who stole from a bus driver in a brazen theft which transport union representatives are labelling an "absolute disgrace".

The bus was pulled up at the corner of Elizabeth St and Ross River Rd about 6.30pm on Monday when two girls took a swipe at the money tin as they were getting off the bus.

One of the girls grabbed money from the tin and ran from the bus.

The pair were seen fleeing towards Stockland Shopping Centre.

The bus driver was not harmed in the theft, but Transport Workers Union Queensland branch secretary Peter Biagini said any incident was an "absolute disgrace".

"Bus drivers are providing an essential service during an incredibly difficult time and deserve to feel safe at work," he said.

Mr Biagini said the issue was unfortunately not new and have plagued the transport industry for years.

The incident comes months after teenagers were charged for allegedly robbing a bus driver and passengers in January.

The incident was caught on CCTV and depicted a child wrestling with a passenger for her handbag.

A gang of teenagers aged 13 to 16 have been caught on CCTV terrorising a bus driver, passengers and robbing a convenience store in Townsville earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, eight children were charged over alleged assaults on a bus network in Cairns.

The Union has campaigned for bus driver safety, and achieved some great wins, but are still calling for some improvements.

"The Transport Workers' Union has campaigned for bus driver safety for years, fighting for and achieving great wins for driver safety," Mr Biagini.

"We continue to work closely with the Department of Transport, TransLink and the bus operators to improve safety for both drivers and the general public.

"We recently made a submission to the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Committee calling for greater punishments for those who attack and rob these drivers who are just trying to do their job.

"We will continue to push for a cashless payment system across Queensland to get rid of the threat of opportunistic robberies."

Police are still investigating the recent incident.

