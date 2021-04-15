Senator Jacqui Lambie has blasted the decision to have a group of dancers twerking at the commission of HMAS Supply in Sydney at the weekend.

A video posted by the ABC shows a troupe of seven dancers, from Sydney group the 101 Doll Squadron, who were invited by the HMAS Supply crew and the navy to celebrate the commissioning of HMAS Supply on Saturday.

The footage has caused widespread backlash for being "inappropriate" for the occasion.

Senator Lambie said having that style of dance at the commissioning of a naval ship was "a shocker".

"I thought I was watching the Super Bowl there for a split second, I will be honest with you," she told 9 News. "Whoever made that call, it's an absolute shocker for goodness sake. It is not the time and place to have (that).

"Good on those young ladies for getting out there, but I tell you being half-clothed outside a war ship is probably inappropriate.

"You know, if that (decision was made by) the leadership in our Defence Force, god help our sons and daughters who are serving."

The Royal Australian Navy organised dancers to help formally commission the HMAS Supply. Picture: ABC

A 2GB listener who was at the ceremony told the radio network: "It's not some eisteddfod competing against each other, it's a unique ceremony for the commissioning of a new ship and we thought it wasn't right type of dance for that occasion."

Governor-General David Hurley was also at the ceremony, but the Australian Defence Force denied he was present for the dancers. ABC footage intersected images of the dancers with Mr Hurley sitting in a seat.

"The dance was performed prior to the commencement of the commissioning formalities and prior to the arrival of His Excellency the Governor-General, chief of navy and commander Australian fleet," a Defence spokeswoman said.

Defence denies Governor-General David Hurley arrived before the end of the performance. Picture: ABC

Originally published as 'Absolute shocker': Navy twerking slammed