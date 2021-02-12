Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Luca Amery, 10, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Luca Amery, 10, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
News

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

Rebecca Lollback
11th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

When 10-year-old Luca Amery had a fall at home on January 19, his mum Sarah diligently took him to the emergency department at Lismore Base Hospital to get checked.

It was only by chance that medical teams found a large tumour on his brain.

He was immediately flown from Lismore to the Queensland Children's Hospital, where he had surgery straight away to relieve the pressure on his brain.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Amery family, who are well known in the Ballina area for their involvement in CrossFit, Strongman and riding.

So far it has raised more than $30,000 of its $50,000 target.

Arielle Chard, who started the fundraiser, posted an update earlier this month.

"The family has today received a detailed diagnosis in regards to Luca's condition," she wrote.

"Unfortunately it is a grade 4 medulloblastoma in a nut shell, brain cancer, and an aggressive one at that.

 

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the Amery family after Luca, 10, was diagnosed with brain cancer.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the Amery family after Luca, 10, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

 

"The surgeons have also found some growths on his spine as well.

"All up they are looking at 40 weeks worth of treatment six weeks of radiation and then seven cycles of chemotherapy.

"Today's news is absolutely heartbreaking and it seems poor Luca can't catch a break.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported Sarah, Phil, Luca and Dylan at this time.

"Our little soldier needs all the prayers, well wishes, strength and love he can get sent his way to fight this.

"The next coming days and weeks are going to be incredibly difficult for the family with needing to take time off work, pay for accommodation, medical bills, food, general living costs, care for Dylan, and rehabilitation down the track.

"I would love if we could all get together as a community and do what we can to alleviate some of this financial stress so that Mum and Dad can focus all of their energy on simply their little boy's recovery."

To make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign for Luca, visit the website.

gofundme lismore base hospital westpac life saver rescue helicopter service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Paramedics are taking increasingly longer to respond to Queensland’s worst emergencies and are constantly failing to meet their response time targets.

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:18 AM
        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Norfolk Island residents want a voice in Qld Parliament, elections

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:12 AM
        ‘Need to move now’: Farmers stand against climate inaction

        Premium Content ‘Need to move now’: Farmers stand against climate inaction

        News Warwick regenerative producers warn Australia has to speak up as Nationals call for...

        NAMED: Warwick nights out gone wrong

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick nights out gone wrong

        News From flashers to drink drivers, these partygoers learnt their lesson the hard way...