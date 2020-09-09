Absurd comeback stuns footy fans

The Sydney Swans couldn't be stopped in the first quarter and a half as they kicked seven unanswered goals to get the game underway.

Halfway through the second quarter the Swans held a 39 point lead as the heavens opened and the rain came pouring down.

Carlton looked lifeless and the contest looked over. But the Blues refused to die and in a stunning turnaround they stormed back into battle.

In the second half of the second quarter the Blues responded with four unanswered goals of their own to head into the main break only down by 16 points.

The Swans kicked the opening goal of the second half but that would be their final major of the contest as the Blues flipped the momentum.

A four goal to one second half saw the Blues capture the 8.9 (57) to 8.4 (52) victory in stunning scenes.

The fourth quarter had fans sitting on the edge of their seats as the scores remained locked up for the majority of the term before Matt Cottrell pulled down a big pack mark and slotted the match winner with around two minutes to play.

Sydney had a chance to once again level proceedings after small forward Lewis Taylor earned a questionable free kick in the dying stages but couldn't convert the kick as it sailed through the behinds.

"Poetic justice that Lewis Taylor missed that goal. He staged for a high tackle and it wasn't deserving of a free," Geelong Addy sports editor Alex Oates wrote.

"Horrible umpiring. Luckily the footy gods were paying attention with the Taylor shot at goal," The Advocate's Alex Fair wrote.

The win for Carlton adds to a long-list of nailbiting finishes so far throughout 2020 and keeps their finals hopes alive.

Currently sitting 11th on the ladder, the Blues are only four points behind the eighth placed GWS Giants with two games left to play.

With a lesser percentage than those ahead of them, the Blues will need results to go their way as well as winning their final two games against Adelaide and Brisbane.

The Blues had plenty of reason to celebrate.

Young Blues star Sam Walsh led the way through the middle of the ground with a game-high 25 disposals and produced several big moments in the fourth quarter that drew praise from those watching on.

"Sam Walsh has had a stretch great of performances. Works so bloody hard. Always creates space for himself. Best-on-ground tonight," The Advertiser's Matt Turner wrote.

"Sam Walsh is a star. Can't see how anyone would leave him out of the best 22 under 22. Second half of the season has been as good as any other 2nd year player," AFLW star Stephanie Chiocci wrote.

