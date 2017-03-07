31°
News

Abuse appeal denied for Warwick child molester

Kerri Moore
| 7th Mar 2017 7:30 AM
court
court file

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK man found guilty of molesting an underage girl has had his appeal against the conviction dismissed.

The 73-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was last year found guilty of both maintaining a sexual relationship with, and the indecent treatment of a child under 16.

He appealed the decision, claiming the verdict was unreasonable.

The appeal was dismissed last Friday in the Brisbane Court of Appeal.

During a four-day trial in the Toowoomba District Court in October last year, the court heard the man had molested the girl on about 25 occasions during a period of three years.

The young girl had grown up riding horses on the man's property and he had later taken her away to horse events.

It is during these trips and while the pair were exercising the animals that the man touched her indecently.

She was aged between 11 and 14 years during the span of the abuse.

The victim told police there were "so many" incidents of touching she couldn't put a time or date on each instance, and "he did something" almost every time they were alone together.

The young woman, who was 18 at the time of the trial, said the man put his hands down her shirt, squeezed her breasts and rubbed the outside of her jeans, near her pubic area.

Despite the abuse, the girl said she was too scared to tell anyone what had happened to her.

She finally revealed the abuse to her parents during a "heat-of-the-moment argument" in 2012 and a report was made to police in 2014.

The jury took less than an hour to return a guilty verdict.

The Warwick man was sentenced to 18 months jail, suspended after serving four months behind bars.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  child molester sex abuse toowoomba warwick

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

A Warwick woman has taken on Australia's biggest hardware chain with court action in a bid to stop the retailer building in the city's flood zone.

Dream poo-pooed, feedlot threatens peace in Allora

Leanne Doepel, Helen Grant and Rosemary Easton hold grave concerns for the potential construction of a feedlot near their Allora properties.

The couple is concerned about the proposed development of a feedlot

Baton on horseback to make area unique

BATON RELAY: The Queen's Baton heads through Queensland ahead of the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. The baton will again travel Warwick ahead of the 2018 games and local baton bearer nominations are encouraged.

A YOUNG rider will be chosen to carry the Queen's Baton next year

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Local Partners

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

A Warwick woman has taken on Australia's biggest hardware chain with court action in a bid to stop the retailer building in the city's flood zone.

Bees back to busy work

BUSY BEES: John Craig, owner of Carramar Apiaries, in Warwick said grey box eucalyptus trees had flowered, boosting honey production.

Hot weather has been bitter-sweet for honey producers

Pittsworth gets ready for show

QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

Promise of big event program in 110th year

Warwick art exhibit sure to inspire

FINE WORK: Greymare jewellery designer Kathleen Moon is one of the artists to exhibit at the Artistic Inspirations show today.

Feast your eyes at fine art exhibit

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

IN AN explosive scene, Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back — and his excuse was unbelievable.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!