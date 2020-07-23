Menu
CAUGHT OUT: The 53-year-old man shattered the window of a police car during his violent outburst. Picture: contributed
Crime

Abusive father avoids jail after ‘tirade’ against family

Jessica Paul
23rd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN who smashed the window of a police car with his head after a violent, intoxicated tirade against his ex-partner and their young children has narrowly avoided a stint in jail.

On February 14 at about 9.30pm, police officers were called to a Southern Downs home when the 53-year-old, who cannot be named, “aggressively’ argued with his ex-partner after drinking two bottles of whiskey.

The situation was defused but police were forced to return just hours later after receiving five calls from neighbours who could hear breaking glass and the man shouting at his children, aged seven and four, to “f-----g go to bed”.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told Warwick Magistrates Court the attending officers found a fridge, couch, and children’s toys among the broken items and glass strewn across the front yard, with more upturned furniture inside.

Sgt Wiggan said the man resisted arrest and constantly abused police, calling them “dog c--ts” and threatening the safety of the officers and their families.

In the police vehicle, the man repeatedly headbutted one of the rear windows, eventually shattering it, and eventually had to be subdued with capsicum spray before being taken into custody.

Lawyer Brad Skuse said the father, who was visibly distressed throughout the court proceedings, accepted his behaviour as a “totally horrible” consequence of mixing alcohol and antidepressants.

Magistrate Julian Noud denounced the man’s “shameful, belligerent, and abhorrent” conduct, and said he remained “concerned” about his recent history of domestic violence.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing police, wilfully damaging police property, committing public nuisance, and contravening a domestic violence order.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half months’ jail, which was suspended for 18 months, and fined $750.

Warwick Daily News

