A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
Academic launches cheesy e-book in midst of racism row

by WILL ZWAR
24th Dec 2020 7:21 AM
THE man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook, highlighting the "inconsistencies" in the brand's story.

Co-author Dr Stephen Hagan said the ebook, Coon: more holes than Swiss cheese, detailed how the name of the cheese brand was deflected from a derogatory name to a homage towards an American cheesemaker, Dr Edward Coon. "Our research found that almost every fact relied upon in the invention of E.W. Coon as the brand founder was incorrect," he said.

"Brand owners could have admitted these mistakes years ago and saved everyone a lot of grief." Earlier this year the company agreed to change its name following Dr Hagan's campaign, stating the name was offensive to Indigenous Australians.

Originally published as Academic launches cheesy e-book for racism row

