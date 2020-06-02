Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to get a sit-down meal and drink in Warwick

        News Find out which pubs and restaurants are open for business.

        Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        premium_icon Killarney father pays heartfelt tribute to late son

        Community Family builds farming venture with son’s name and memory.

        Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        premium_icon Southern Downs egg industry heads towards zero carbon future

        News Australian’s consume on average 60 kilos of eggs per person per year, and now the...

        Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        premium_icon Boxer punches through adversity to get career start

        Sport Warwick athlete has sights set on new goal.