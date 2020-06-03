Menu
GREEN LIGHT: Tetra Health Chief Operating Officer, Diandra Phipps.
News

Access to medicinal cannabis set to increase

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM
EVERYTHING is falling into place for THC Global.

With a focus on quality and affordability on their medicinal cannabis products and the acquisition of Tetra Health now completed, the company is expecting patient uptake to increase significantly.

Last month THC Global, which has a growing facility in Bundaberg, announced its medicinal cannabis product was commercially produced and available for prescribing.

Tetra is a leading Australian clinic network facilitating access to legal medicinal cannabis medicines for Australian patients, with 600 referring physicians, 30 prescribing physicians, and a national network of dispensing pharmacies.

 

ST6 bud grown in Medicinal cannabis growing facility Australia. Picture: THC Global Source: https://thc.global/growing-facility-gallery/
ST6 bud grown in Medicinal cannabis growing facility Australia. Picture: THC Global Source: https://thc.global/growing-facility-gallery/

 

Tetra Health Chief Operating Officer, Diandra Phipps said they were delighted to bring THC Global's wholly Australian sourced CBD medicine to their existing product range.

"In the last month, we've seen a 40 per cent increase in new patients as we have temporarily reduced our treatment fees, reflecting the current economic conditions," she said.

"With the further reduction in patient costs with THC Global's full spectrum CBD medicines launch, Tetra is expecting to deliver a significant increase in patient accessibility to medicinal cannabis medicines in Australia."

According to THC Global, Tetra will make Canndeo's medicinal cannabis products available through its network, starting with Canndeo's full spectrum CBD range and expanding to additional products as they are launched by Canndeo.

A statement from the company said the availability of Canndeo products continues alongside Tetra's continued supply of other brands of medicinal cannabis medicines.

 

