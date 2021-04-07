Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the “long term” local couple.
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the “long term” local couple.
Crime

Accountant allegedly rips off $3m from Coast couple

Matty Holdsworth
7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast couple have lost nearly $3m in superannuation after an accountant allegedly transferred their investment funds for personal use in property and lifestyle benefits.

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Brisbane and charged with fraud after allegedly misappropriating the self-managed super fund between 2013 and 2019.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the "long term" local couple.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the couple had entrusted money with the Coast-based company, where the man was employed as an accountant.

"It's a big company, with offices everywhere, and the victims were clients of that company," Sergeant Edwards said.

"It's not the company's fault, he was basically assigned to the clients and was able to take their funds for his own benefit."

Sergeant Edwards said the man allegedly used the funds on property and lifestyle items.

He said the couple had not got their money back.

The man was charged with one count of fraud with aggravated offences and is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 21.

More Stories

daren edwards fraud charges sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police super scam
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        Premium Content DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        News Southern Downs to become net-zero emissions region and secure water for future in next 10 years. FULL DETAILS:

        • 7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CAN’T MISS: Southern Downs’ massive 2021 events calendar

        Premium Content CAN’T MISS: Southern Downs’ massive 2021 events calendar

        News From Jumpers and Jazz to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe and more. These are the huge...

        New grave tour promises to bring stories back to life

        Premium Content New grave tour promises to bring stories back to life

        News ‘You need someone to share these stories’: Southern Downs tours digging up the lost...