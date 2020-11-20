Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

by Elise Williams
20th Nov 2020 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Accused teen-murderer Zlatko Sikorsky has died in hospital this morning after he was reportedly bashed by another prisoner last week.

Sikorsky was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition on October 10 after he was "belted at unlock" that morning, according to prison sources.

Sikorsky was jailed while awaiting trial over the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend Larissa Beilby, whose body was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.

Ms Beilby's body was found in a barrel in the back of a black ute outside a Logan City caravan park on June 27.

Sikorsky, was arrested in Alexandra Headland days later after barricading himself inside a unit for a 27-hour siege.

Mr Sikorsky, 34, was charged with 18 offences including one count each of murder, misconduct with a corpse and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Larissa Beilby and Zlatko Sikorsky
Larissa Beilby and Zlatko Sikorsky

A prison officer last week told The Courier-Mail Sikorsky "was belted at unlock (yesterday) morning."

"Paramedics had to work on him for ages before transportation," the officer said.

"Apparently he struck his head as he was falling from being attacked."

Sikorsky was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse of Ms Beilby, who had been reported missing by her father the day before her body was found inside a barrel in the back of a dumped ute south of Brisbane.

Originally published as Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

More Stories

Show More
editors picks murder zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Premium Content OPEN GATES: 10 nearby farms you can visit this Ag Day

        Rural Find out the Southern Downs hot spots where you can explore the joys of rural life first-hand. DETAILS INSIDE:

        GALLERY: Warwick High students dance night away at formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: Warwick High students dance night away at formal

        News Warwick State High School’s graduates looked stunning as they celebrated in style...

        ‘It’s gross’: Mouse mayhem hits Darling Downs

        Premium Content ‘It’s gross’: Mouse mayhem hits Darling Downs

        News Residents across the region are battling a plague of mice

        New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        Premium Content New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        News Plans five years in the making couldn’t have come at a better time for the...