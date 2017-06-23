20°
Accused race fixer's case to stay in lower court

Geoff Egan
| 23rd Jun 2017 1:56 PM

WARWICK harness trainer Dayl Raymond March is expected to have race fixing charges heard in a lower court.

March has been accused of race fixing in Brisbane. Queensland Police on Friday unsuccessfully applied for Mr March's charges to be sent to the Brisbane District Court.

Mr March did not enter a plea and the court did not hear any evidence.

Police claimed the matter was serious enough that a magistrates court maximum sentence of three years would not be appropriate.

But March's lawyers argued they did not accept the allegations were as serious as the police claimed and therefore it should not be sent to a higher court.

Magistrate Anthony Gett agreed without hearing evidence it was "premature” for the matter to be sent to District Court.

Mr March's matter will be mentioned again next month.

Topics:  court dayl raymond march harness racing magistrates court race fixing warwick

