Accused stabber to face court

ADJOURNED: A man charged with attempted murder is due to face court again in June.

A MAN accused of stabbing another man following a family feud last year remains in police custody.

Nathan William Charles is accused of trying to kill a distant relative in a violent altercation in Warwick in August.

He has been charged with attempted murder, threatening violence and committing public nuisance. The Warwick man had his matter adjourned in the Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Charles is accused of stabbing the 32-year-old rival in the torso four times.

Police will allege Mr Charles was fighting with the man at a residence on Tooth St and when the alleged victim was on top of him, Charles stabbed him with a "small” knife.

The alleged victim was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Mr Charles has been remanded in police custody since his arrest. No application was made for bail during yesterday's proceedings.

Mr Charles will have his matter brought before the court again on June 6.