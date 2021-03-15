Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

A man accused of stalking his neighbour allegedly climbed on top of his fence, twice, to watch the neighbour inside their house.

Lee Francis Mcintyre made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 4.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said police alleged Mr Mcintyre climbed onto a fence in Fitzroy St "to give him the opportunity to look through the victim's window".

He said Mr Mcintyre allegedly told the victim a story to get her attention, saying he saw someone running through her backyard and into a neighbouring property.

Mr Schubert said the victim checked their CCTV footage which showed Mr Mcintyre standing on the fence looking into her room.

He said Mr Mcintyre was accused of climbing the fence again within a couple of hours - naked

"The following day, while you were naked, you climbed onto the victim's property - being some kind of worm farm, and once again look into the victim's bedroom," Mr Schubert said.

"It's alleged you spend a period of time doing so.

"These cause me considerable concern."

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said after case conferencing, the defendant would not likely serve actual time in prison for this alleged offending if he were to be sentenced for it.

The court heard the alleged victim was Mr Mcintyre's neighbour.

Mr Robertson said there was some alcohol involved in the alleged incidents.

Mr Schubert said Mr Mcintyre had a five-page history and was on a suspended prison sentence at the time of the allegedly stalking incidents for common assault.

"There is a strong case against you," he said.

"There is CCTV footage.

"The behaviour is so oddly concerning."

Mr Schubert said Mr Mcintyre was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and denied him bail.

Mcintyre's matters were adjourned until April 1.