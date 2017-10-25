Accused Warwick arsonist on bail

A WARWICK man who allegedly set fire to a Wood St home will appear again at Warwick Magistrates Court just before Christmas, after being permitted to remain on bail during proceedings today.

Timothy Guy Clift briefly appeared at court this morning to have his matter adjourned to December 18.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with arson on Saturday and was placed on bail by police.

Residents Melynda Wilton and Paul Tipler also attended court, still reeling from the horrific fire that not only claimed their home but also all their possessions.

Miss Wilton also lost her treasured dog, Bisho, in the fire, who she says was treated like a part of the family.

"He used to sit there and have a piece of toast and coffee with me in the morning," she said.

She said the only comfort was learning her friend perished instantly in the fire, after an explosion engulfed the home in flames.

Irreplaceable heirlooms were also lost in the blaze.

"I lost all my mother's stuff and she's now deceased," Miss Wilton said.

The residents have been staying with Mr Tipler's partner since the devastating fire.

A GoFundMe campaign is being set up for community members wishing to show them support, it can be accessed online via gofundme.com from tomorrow.