Act now to avoid catastrophic house fires

TAKE CARE: Dennis Burton wants to see Warwick fire safe in winter, to avoid catastrophic house fires.

WARWICK fire crews attended three separate chimney fires across the Southern Downs in the two weeks before winter even began.

Station officer Dennis Burton said residents could avoid potential danger this winter by taking a few simple steps.

"What we see is a build up of creosote, black soot, in the chimney, which can ignite,” he said.

"This causes the chimney flue to radiate a huge amount of heat, which in turn can ignite things like roof trusses and non-standard insulation.

"In all honesty a chimney fire can be a death trap.”

Mr Burton said residents should take action to stop the risk of chimney fires.

"It's advisable that you burn well-seasoned hardwood in your wood fire,” he said.

"The heat generated will burn off all residue before it gets to the chimney.

"Also, get up on the roof and clean your flue, or if you can't, get someone to do it for you. Chimney brushes are available at most hardware stores.”

Mr Burton said it was lucky no-one was hurt in any of the incidents already this season.

"There was no major structural damage either,” he said.

"Things could have been a lot worse though.”

Mr Burton said there were many other key points for winter fire safety.

"Keep flammable items at least a metre from heaters and stoves,” he said.

"Ensure your wood fire is functioning correctly and have all electrical heaters tagged and tested by a trusted electrician.”