Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

THE Warwick Show and Rodeo Society has started organising cattle for this year's five campdrafts at the Warwick Showgrounds in late October.

Society president Gerard O'Leary said Kal Bruyn from Killarney and the Campdraft Cattle Committee were sourcing cattle from as far as St George.

"We are also sourcing a lot of cattle in the Warwick area,” Mr O'Leary said.

"I expect the owners of the cattle to be organised within the next two months.”

This year's rodeo will be on October 23-29.

Campdrafting will start early on the Monday and The Warwick Rodeo National Finals will start Thursday night.

The society AGM will be in July and O'Leary said he was interested in hearing from any prospective committee members or volunteers for the rodeo or show.

Offers of help to O'Leary on 0429959164.