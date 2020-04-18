STILL ACTION FOR THE ARENA: Time off put to good use

COURSES FOR HORSES: Natalie Siiankoski clears a jump at the Warwick Horse Trials Club grounds at a past event.

EVENTING: The Warwick Horse Trials club are using time off from the competition season to undertake "significant refurbishments" to the main arena at the Morgan Park facility.

It was a goal the club had always set out to achieve during the 2020 season, according to president Tracy Sexton.

"We're top dressing the sand to about 3cm and levelling it as well," she said.

"It'll level out the surface after the general wear and tear because we run our show jumping in there.

"It will also make it a little bit of a better surface."

The restorations to the arena will see it reach an "international level standard" as outlined by Equestrian Queensland's statewide facilities plan.

With the competition season on hold for the foreseeable future, Sexton was unsure when the newly refurbished arena would get its first use.

"In a normal year, we usually have about four events and competitions but we also have other clubs who hire the area for inter-school competitions and people who use the area for cross country," she said.

"Equestrian Queensland have directed all clubs to postpone their events and not to have any events until the restrictions are lifted.

"We had a competition scheduled for June but that's all up in the air.

"I'm thinking it might be more like August that we first get to use it, but that could all be changed."

Changes to the competition schedule due to the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the entire equestrian community, according to Sexton.

"Everyone plans their competitions year out and sets goals to qualify to compete at various high-level events," she said.

"There are a number of professional riders, so that's what they do - it's certainly a blow for them.

"And the coaches, instructors, everyone who is involved really."

While there is no certainty on when riders will be able to return to the competition arena, Sexton is hopeful updates on the facilities will keep members intrigued.

"It hadn't been green out here for so long, because of the drought, and now it's so green," she said.

"It's something we can look forward to and something that we can use to keep our members and riders interested."