Action threatened after illegal dumping

DUMPING: Illegal dumping is a huge problem for our local council areas.

A council has warned continued illegal dumping could result in the closure of one of its major facilities.

Goondiwindi Regional Council revealed it caught a user of its Inglewood waste transfer station illegally dumping waste on the unloading bays in front of the bins.

While the offender had since been caught and fined, Deputy Mayor Rob Mackenzie said their actions could come at a cost for the wider community.

“It’s extremely disappointing behaviour,” said Cr Mackenzie, who holds the council’s Waste, Regulatory Services and Planning portfolio.

“It’s a selfish decision that not only incurs additional cost to the ratepayer, but risks the closure of the local waste facility to the entire community.”

The transfer station, which was opened in April, has a weighbridge and gatehouse to measure and collect the Queensland Waste Levy for commercial waste.

The waste levy came into effect in 2019 and puts an onus on council to demonstrate that it is collecting the levy from all commercial users.

As a result, commercial waste is only accepted at Inglewood and Goondiwindi.

Cr Mackenzie urged residents to obey this regulations or risk being prosecuted.

“We are relying on the community to co-operate with the new arrangements,” he said.

“If not, council will be forced to charge all users of council waste facilities – including domestic waste – or increase the manned hours of the weighbridge, at significant cost to ratepayers,” he said.

