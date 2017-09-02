24°
Actors wanted for major Warwick production

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th aniiversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident.
Jonno Colfs
by

ACTORS are wanted for a production of a major historical re-enactment to be performed publicly in Warwick in November.

The re-enactment will focus around Warwick's famous egg-throwing incident from 1917, when a disgruntled local threw an egg at visiting Prime Minister Billy Hughes at the Warwick Railway Station in protest over the then government's stance on conscription for the First World War.

Paddy Brosnan from Killarney threw one egg that missed its mark and then threw another, which knocked the PMs hat from his head.

An outraged Prime Minister ordered Warwick police to arrest the egg thrower, but they refused, citing the incident was out of their jurisdiction.

Within two weeks PM Hughes had founded the Australian Federal Police, as a direct result of what became known as the Warwick incident.

A large celebration of the incident will take place on November 18 in Warwick, with displays, historical speakers and a full re-enactment of the incident.

A range of parts need to be filled, speaking and non-speaking and anyone interested is requested to head along to an open audition tomorrow at St Mark's Hall in Grafton St from 3pm.

The organisers are particularly seeking someone to fill the role of Prime Minister Billy Hughes for the occasion.

Crowd actors will also be required for the production, which should take no longer than 15-20 minutes.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been invited to attend this historic occasion.

Topics:  billy hughes egg throwing warwick community warwick community performing arts warwick history

Warwick Daily News
