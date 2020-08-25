Menu
Anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Dan Peled
Crime

Adani protesters to plead guilty to security guard assault

Kristen Booth
25th Aug 2020 11:16 AM | Updated: 1:21 PM
TWO anti-Adani protesters are expected to enter pleas of guilty to assault against a mine security guard at a rail construction site at Clermont.

Sheridan Vautier, 23 and Michael Kyneston, 48, are both facing charges of assault occasioning bodily harm in company and deprivation of liberty over allegedly pulling and dragging an Adani contract worker to the ground in September last year.

Sheridan Vautier leaves Mackay Magistrates court after an initial appearance.
Solicitor S.E. Taylor, who appeared by phone on behalf of the pair at Emerald Magistrates Court today, said they would both enter pleas of guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on September 23.

Neither Vautier nor Kyneston appeared today and will appear by phone for the sentencing hearing, with Vautier stuck in Switzerland and Kyneston at Burleigh Heads, unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions, the court heard.

Both parties are expected to plead guilty to the assault charges, although the deprivation of liberty charges are expected to be discontinued, Taylor said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said their bail was enlarged.

