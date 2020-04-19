ADAPT OR CLOSE: Tough reality of virus restrictions

ADAPTING TO SURVIVE: Sam and Shane Toy, owners of the Royal Hotel Leyburn have had to make drastic changes to ensure their business survives coronavirus shutdowns.

LICENSED pubs and restaurants were among the first businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions, with many just starting to feel the pinch of closure.

Regional pubs are often been the heart of a community and a meeting point for residents, however the current restrictions have made it almost impossible to keep business running.

“The pub in a country town is like the hub of it,” Royal Hotel Leyburn owner Shane Toy said.

“Everyone has a bit of a routine with the pub, whether it’s coming in for a beer in the afternoon or a meal once a week.”

The Royal Hotel made drastic changes to how they operate to ensure they comply with government regulations on social distancing.

The pub have moved to exclusively selling takeaway five nights a week, which Mr Toy said wasn’t enough to keep the pub running.

“Takeaways only make up a small percentage of our business; country pubs like us rely on weekend trade,” he said.

“We used to sell 50 to 100 meals on a Saturday or Sunday, and now we’d be lucky to do 20 to 25 each night we are open.

“It’s just a matter of adjusting at the moment until we know when they’re going to open us up again.”

Michael Keddy, owner of the Maryvale Crown Hotel, is taking time away from the pub to spend quality time with family during the shutdowns.

Leyburn is one of many regional towns without a pub operating, with Maryvale’s iconic Crown Hotel closing its doors for the foreseeable future.

It’s the first time in the Crown Hotel’s 107-year history the door has closed, according to owner Michael Keddy.

“It’s very difficult but it is for everyone,” he said.

“More isolated areas, particularly when there’s no essential travel like here, it’s pretty difficult to stay open.

“There’s just no money coming in.”

Mr Keddy said the lack of drive by trade made it impossible to keep the pub open, and had to make a difficult decision to let go his casual staff.

The closure of the pub hasn’t just impacted Mr Keddy’s business, with a number of locals expressing how much they miss the Crown Hotel.

“I’ve had a lot of locals and valued customers ring me and tell me they miss the place,” he said.

“They’re clearly missing it and it’s been pretty quiet around here.”

With a date for restrictions to be eased or lifted yet to be given, Mr Keddy said he had already started discussing the celebrations they would have when open again.

“I’d love to be open in three or four weeks – that would be utopia,” he said.

“We’ve been discussing a few things that we could do.

“Whether it’s some sort of gathering, I’m sure we’ll think of something big.”