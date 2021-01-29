Adults only angle grinder striptease is a shocker

QPAC’s sexy cabaret show Club Cremorne is back with star striptease artist Jacqueline Furey who does things with an angle grinder that will blow your mind.

OMG! Did I just see that?!?! Burlesque star Jacqueline Furey blew my mind last time I saw her by swallowing a sword (and she does that again this time around) but what she does with an angle grinder on stage in the Cremorne Theatre is truly beyond belief.

I'm not sure how to describe it and I don't want to spoil it for you so all I will say is that I now understand why the show is for adults only. Crikey. But as Kenny Everett used to say, it's all done in the best possible taste. Ha!

Burlesque star Jacqueline Furey is naughty but nice. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Furey, who hails from Emerald, is one of the stars of Club Cremorne, a new kind of show for QPAC, a sexy cabaret that was part of the QPAC Unlocked series last year.

It helped us recover from the lockdown and it was so popular that they just had to bring it back.

MC comedian Damien Power returns too and he's one of the funniest men in Australia right now.

And like Furey he pushes the envelope and seems to enjoy the shocked look on people's faces when his politically incorrect jokes are delivered in a laconic style.

Racism, the disabled, the gay community ... everyone is included in his patter. It's all quite inappropriate. What a hoot.

Club Cremorne’s Jacqueline Furey on stage.

Jacqueline Furey's glamorous eroticism is certainly a major attraction. She includes her sword swallowing act in this show and it's a cracker.

I knew she also used an angle grinder as part of her act because she mentioned it in an interview but she wouldn't give away the secret of what she actually did with it.

Which was good because I was, well, surprised is one word.

Socked is another. I didn't know where to look actually, so I just looked at her. All I can say is, folks, don't try that at home.

Chelsea McGuffin stretches her lags at Club Cremorne. Pic by Darren Thomas

Local rapper Sachem started the show off with a rapping welcome to country which should be the gold standard from now on.

Sachem's mum is Indigenous from Quandamooka Country (North Stradbroke Island) and he has an African American father and was born to rap. He's quite the poet and his mellow but passionate delivery is way cool.

Chelsea McGuffin's acrobatics are graceful and dazzling and Mayu Muto does some amazing things hanging above the stage on a rope.

Surprise guests will be dropping in from show to show and on opening night Thursday it was everyone's favourite comedian Mel Buttle who nailed a set with plenty of local references. The finale was the same as the last iteration ... a dazzling performance by Beatboxer Tom Thum who is beyond incredible. He's a globetrotting superstar who is stuck at home right now so it's great that we get to see him and to see him in such intimate surrounds. The man is a legend and funny as hell too and the sounds he creates are extraordinary. Talk about a one-man band.

Beatboxer Tom Thum blows everyone at Club Cremorne

The show is just 75 minutes of pure delight. It's the most fun I've had sitting down for quite a while. But I still can't get that image of Jacqueline Furey and her angle grinder out of my mind. OUCH!

Club Cremorne, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC, until March 6 qpac.com.au

Originally published as Adults only: Angle grinder striptease is a shocker