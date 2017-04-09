Aero Modellers keen to boost youth membership

COME join us is the word from the Warwick Aero Modellers who set up at a stall at the Southern Downs Youth Expo at WIRAC.

The expo was organised jointly by Southern Downs Regional Council and youth development officer Hailey Cosh-Rickard, Southern Downs Industry Education Association, headspace, Community Development Services Stanthorpe and Carla Thornton from WIRAC.

The Warwick Aero Modellers were out in force with plenty of model planes to explain what they do at Morgan Park twice a month.

Club secretary Martin Shepherd said membership had grown to 31.

"We had an exhibition at the Youth Expo at WIRAC to further boost numbers, especially younger members,” he said.

Prospective new members welcome to the club grounds from 8am on the first and third Sundays of the month. There is an additional fly day today due to a recent postponed day.

Information from Shepherd on 0413037965