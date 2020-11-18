AFL great, model wife welcome bub

Female Aussie Rules great Moana Hope says her "heart is full" after the arrival of her first child with model wife Isabella Carlstrom.

The popular couple announced they were expecting in May after undergoing IVF treatment and have been keeping their social media followers abreast of the pregnancy.

Hope, who had a stellar career at state league level before playing a few seasons of AFLW, even shared intimate images of the early stages of Carlstrom's labour from their family home.

Isabella Carlstrom about ready to pop.

But the biggest news came on Tuesday night when Hope posted a photograph of a tiny hand clutching her finger tip.

"My heart is full," she wrote, while not revealing the baby's gender or name.

Hope captioned the photo: "My heart is full."

The pair, who were married last year, have been sharing their excitement about becoming parents.

"I'm grateful for the baby I'm about to bring into this world and grateful for the person I'm about to do that with," Carlstrom recently wrote on Instagram.

"Spending the last nine months in lockdown with you has been truly special. Yes it was difficult but I've never felt more connected to you in my whole life."

Hope has also addressed their plans to parent as a same-sex couple.

"Who is going to be the Dad? We get questions like that often," she wrote in September.

Isabella Carlstrom is the model mum.

"My personal opinion on what makes a parent … it's not the gender, or who makes the money or who's name it is on the birth certificate.

"It's someone who loves, protects, and cares for their child. Someone who will never hurt their child. And someone who shows up for their family for the good and challenging times.

"Our baby is going to have 2 loving Parents and those parents happen to be Mums.

"BOTH of us will love our baby, we will work hard to always put food on the table, we both will make sacrifices for our baby.

"We will be a partnership, and we will work together to raise our baby the best we know how."

Originally published as AFL great, model wife welcome bub

Isabella Carlstrom is an international model.

Moanna Hope and their Australian shepherd Bell with Isabella Carlstrom.