AFL clubs could be based in Queensland for the foreseeable future, as it can be revealed the code's relocation has pumped more than $60m into the state's economy.

The code's hierarchy has not ruled out the idea of training hubs for the 2021 pre-season after the competition was forced to abandon Melbourne at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a normal season, clubs would be preparing for their pre-season training in mid-November, however, with the upheaval of the 2020 season - and the grand final played on October 24 - it is unlikely to happen this year.

Geelong star Gary Ablett was one of almost 400 AFL personnel staying at a quarantine hub on the Gold Coast. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

The game's governing body is expected to make an announcement in the coming days about the new-look pre-season schedule, with a start date no earlier than Monday, November 30.

New data obtained exclusively by The Courier-Mail reveals AFL players, officials and other parties have generated 101,000 bed nights at hotels and resorts across the state and 400,000 meals.

More than 10,000 car and truck rentals have been logged by the AFL's Queensland contingent, with 120 charter flights in and out of Queensland over the past three months.

Most Melbourne clubs have spent the majority of the season based on the Gold Coast, but there have also been hubs on the Sunshine Coast, while several teams have spent time in Cairns.

The $60m in spending by the AFL has been a godsend for a tourism industry decimated by border closures and bans on international visitors.

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan has thanked the Queensland tourism industry for helping to save the season. Picture: Quinn Rooney (Getty Images)

The AFL has also today released pricing and ticketing for the finals series, including the decider, with the game set to make more tickets available to the general public than any grand final in living memory.

Originally published as AFL kicks a goal for Queensland economy