AFL legend rages in apoplectic rant

Melbourne Demons legend Garry Lyon has turned a blowtorch on his own club in a seething half time rant on Thursday night.

Lyon completely roasted the Demons with a series of stunning criticisms as he turned the half time break on Fox Footy into an unforgiving pile on.

Fox Footy colleagues and fellow AFL legends Jonathan Brown and Nick Riewoldt branded the Demons' sloppy first half "crap" and "shambolic" respectively - but it was the absolute dismay and rage on Lyon's face that stole the show.

Lyon had clearly had enough after watching his club crash to a 6.6 (42) to 1.3 (9) half time deficit against the Power in Brisbane.

The Demons didn't kick a goal until the 23-minute mark of the second quarter.

When the Fox Footy broadcast returned to the Melbourne studio for Lyon, Riewoldt and Brown to analyse where Melbourne had fallen apart, Lyon exploded.

He described Demons players as "flaky" - suggesting they had folded in embarrassing fashion when facing the daunting task of playing two games in five days - backing up from their Sunday loss to the Brisbane Lions.

Garry Lyon exploded at half time.

"We asked the question before the game. There is one of these teams contending and on the back of that (first half), one of them is thoroughly pretending," Lyon said.

"Port Adelaide were clinical. Melbourne were pathetic.

"They serve this up year after year after year and they have to own it. It was an insipid performance.

"Today you can question them. I don't think there was any want or desire. Their inability to execute fundamental skill levels was shambolic."

He later said: "It was embarrassing and there's no other way to look at it."

He would not have enjoyed the second half either as the Power continued to put the Demons to the sword before the final siren sounded on a 12.11 (83) to 4.8 (32) thumping.

Jonathan Brown was particularly scathing of the Demons' failure to respond to the added spice in the Demons-Power rivalry after Port Adelaide last year repeatedly bashed Demons star Max Gawn in a physical contest.

The Demons failed to put up a fight.

Their failure to seek revenge for the Power's 2019 ambush was unacceptable, he said.

"Instead they've come out and served up that crap," Brown said.

Channel 7's Brian Taylor was also scathing of the Demons' lifeless performance.

"They're playing nice football at the moment, Melbourne. They need to be not so nice. Port are just doing as they please," he said.

Other AFL commentators were just as furious at the Demons' failure to make the Power earn the four competition points.

The Demons have now won just eight of the 31 games they have played since they were destroyed by West Coast in the 2018 preliminary final.

If we want to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, get Simon Godwin to coach it. #AFLDeesPower — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) July 30, 2020

During their really dark days the Dees used to play one home game a year at the Gabba. For one reason or another I’d often go along. I feel like I’m watching one of those games right now. They’re terrible tonight. #AFL — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) July 30, 2020

Spot on Gary. Someone has to call it the way it is https://t.co/uqXsYb9UP0 — Michael McGuane (@MickMCG34) July 30, 2020

I might not make it to halftime at this rate. Watching an unbelievably inept and heartless Dees outfit. #AFLDeesPower — James McKern (@jLmcKern) July 30, 2020

Seven's boundary rider Daisy Pearce said at the start of the third quarter the Demons' fatigue was noticeable with players appearing to be completely wiped out by their shorter turnaround.

The Demons now have just xix days before their next match against the Crows at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

