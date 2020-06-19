Aged care homes welcome families back to facilities

PART OF THE FAMILY: Akooramak director of nursing Kym Farrell said their residents are already “very excited” at seeing their grandkids again. Picture: contributed

AGED care residents across the Southern Downs will finally be able to receive visits from their loved ones of all ages, as coronavirus restrictions ease further across the state.

Under the latest changes, children will be again be allowed to visit their elderly relatives and without a time limit, provided they have had this year’s flu vaccination and consent to temperature checks like any other visitor.

According to Akooramak director of nursing Kym Farrell, many of the home’s residents were already “very excited” at the prospect of reuniting with their friends and family in person.

“The best part is that children, although still limited in numbers, can visit their grandparents and great-grandparents again,” Mrs Farrell said.

“Although it’s our responsibility to keep residents safe, family members play a vitally important role in supporting the lives of their loved ones.

“Having such wonderful, dedicated diversional therapists and staff from all areas who have worked together, we have bridged the communication gap and had a lot of fun along the way,” she said.

Not only will residents be able to receive an unlimited number of two-person visits a day, they are now able to head out into the community for exercise, healthcare appointments, and family gatherings of up to 20 people.

However, most aged care services are holding off on organising day trips and excursions until restrictions are further eased.

A Churches of Christ Warwick spokesperson said their residents were equally looking forward to being able to see their friends, family, and fellow community members again.

“(Family and friends) bring life into our homes for the residents and staff who care for and support them,” they said.

“(Their) commitment to strictly observing the protocols for visits continues to assist our efforts to protect residents from COVID-19 and influenza at this time.”