Aged care staff put on ‘iso’ show for residents

KEEPING IT LIGHT:Resident Sheila Jensen with Skye Brisotto and Anne Hickey. Photo taken in 2016.

DEDICATED staff at Killarney Memorial Aged Care are pulling out all the stops to ensure residents stay smiling through the isolation.

Yesterday, residents were delighted with a concert put together by a staff member in absence of usual visiting entertainment provided.

Taking to Facebook, the aged care home posted a video of residents enjoying the musical stylings of the Tenaya Mitchell a personal care worker and ‘staff entertainer’.

Aged care residents are treated to a ‘staff show’.

Business manager Sarah Fea praised the lifestyle manger Skye Brisotto for her continual efforts to fill residents days in the absence of their typical outings.

“We’re doing another concert next week on Tuesday the lady who was in it, she’s a personal care worker who’s putting them together with Skye,” she said.

“Skye is doing everything she can to keep the smiles on everyone’s faces and keep them from feeling lonely, we are allowing visitors again but obviously it’s just not quite the same as before.”

Craft, brain gym, board games, mindfulness, pamper sessions, bingo, cooking and gardening are just some of the things residents have been getting up to during isolation.

“Basically we do everything we can to make them happy I know Skye just goes above and beyond in that respect,” Ms Fea said.

“She’s awesome.”