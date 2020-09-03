Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

3rd Sep 2020 8:53 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An aged care home at Laidley, just west of Brisbane, has been rocked by a confirmed case of coronavirus, with staff and residents to undergo testing today.

A staff member at Karinya Place was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday, the facility's owner Carinity confirmed in a statement.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has this morning revealed there have been two new cases in the past 24 hours - a man and woman both aged in their 30s linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and Queensland Correctional Services Academy.

He said the new cases take the number of active cases in the state to 30.

The staffer did not work while experiencing symptoms and is now in quarantine.

One resident and several staff members have been tested and have self-isolated. Others will be tested today.

"Staff have been adhering to strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures since March and have been well trained in the use of PPE [personal protective equipment]," a Carinity spokesman said.

"We are also providing regular updates to residents, their families and our staff and will do so until we have confirmation that Karinya Place is clear of the virus."

It is the first case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in the Lockyer Valley region.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 livestream queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Premium Content BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Crime The Warwick court heard one woman stuffed a pack of cigarettes down her pants and loaded up on Red Bull and Coke.

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News ’Inconsistent and disproportionate’: Beat turned up on borders

        Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        Premium Content Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        News Drought, pandemic, and export bans – how the Southern Downs’ most crucial industry...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites