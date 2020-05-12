Agents respond to growing demand for saleyard reopening

NO DATE SET: McDougall and Sons are yet to finalise a return date for their weekly Pig and Calf sale (note: this picture was taken before virus restrictions).

THE likelihood of Warwick’s Pig and Calf sales returning before July is near non-existent despite the continued relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed this Friday under the government’s first phase of returning to ‘normal’ day-to-day routines, with 20 people expected to be allowed by June.

McDougall and Sons agent Dennis Bourke said the reality of the sales returning in the coming weeks would be unlikely.

“We haven’t given it much thought at this stage,” he said.

“It’s all about population and the number of people that are attracted to those sales – it would be very hard to police people to maintain social distancing down there.”

A sought after sale yard for those wishing to buy and sell poultry and sundries, Mr Bourke conceded the public interest was there for the sales to resume.

“(People) are ringing on an hourly basis wondering when we’re coming back,” he said.

“We’d much rather have it open but at the moment, with the sale we conduct down there, it would be very hard to start just yet.”

While it is unsure the impact the sales will have on the market when they do resume, McDougall and Sons have seen below average yardings at their weekly cattle and sheep sales.

Mr Bourke said the reduced figures were by no means a direct result of the virus, which has added to the worries of producers during drought.

“The lack of numbers there is due to the long and dry spell in 2019,” he said.

“We sold so many (animals) that we shouldn’t have sold.

“That’s probably the main reason for the lack of numbers.”

Down by almost 1000 head of cattle at weekly yardings, rain would provide much needed relief for farmers looking to restock during the cooler months.

“It’ll take a good 12 to 15 months before we see the market come back completely,” Mr Bourke said.

“The rain was great (at the start of the year) but we so desperately need that follow up rain right now, otherwise we’ll go into the same pattern as last year.

“Generally speaking, most people will hang in there and they’ll go around again.

“They’re very resilient people, people on the land.”