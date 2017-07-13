AGM signals rodeo support

POSITIONS FILLED: The Warwick Rodeo and Gold Campdraft is less than four months away, and the AGM gives clarity to the event.

RODEO season is just around the corner, and the recent Annual General Meeting is the latest step towards one of Warwick's iconic events.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society AGM was held at the Douglas Feez Pavillion, with a good number of people in attendance.

Gerard O'Leary ran unopposed for the position of president, after filling in as acting president for several months beforehand.

The Warwick businessman and former Clifton Shire councillor has stated: "I am keen to move forward and make this year's rodeo one of the best.”

Mr O'Leary has also said that he wants the Warwick Rodeo National Finals in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association as part of the Warwick Rodeo.

All executive and management positions were able to be filled on the night without the need for voting, as two nominations withdrew prior to the meeting starting.

As a part of Mr O'Leary's address, he made mention of the organisation's debt situation, saying that it was under control, however constant surveillance of funds was required to ensure problems don't arise.

Long-standing committee chairman Terry Keogh took up the position of vice-president, with local businessman and former competitor Peel Tribe filling in the committee chairman role.

Other positions that were filled on the night included John Maher taking over as show committee chairman, Geoff Grant at the campdraft and Chris O'Leary on the bar.

The management committee members are Bill Bright, Kal Bruyn, Shelley Doyle, Jack Dwan, David Maher, Kelli Mullins, Jenelle Matthews and Anthony White.

A number of former members were thanked on the evening, including former president Dr John Kiss and former show committee chairman John Wilson.

Another member commended for her service was Kate Christensen, who was Rodeo Queen Quest co-ordinator for five years.

At the general meeting following on from the AGM, president O'Leary said that the society's constitution was in the process of being updated, with a sub-committee in place to review any changes.

The Warwick Rodeo and Gold Campdraft will be held from Monday, October 23, to Sunday, October 29.