Agonising wait for family as father remains missing

MISSING: Phil Thomas was last seen in Warwick on June 12.

MISSING: Phil Thomas was last seen in Warwick on June 12.

“EASY to get along with” and “willing to talk to anyone” – is how Phil Thomas has been described by family and friends.

It has been an agonising three days for family members, who have been patiently waiting for news the father of three is alive, safe and well.

The 67-year-old Warwick man was reportedly last seen leaving his family home on Friday June 12 at 8am, where he is believed to have walked out without telling anyone where he was going.

Daughter Crystal Thomas said he was at home with his wife Debbie, and two younger sons.

“He just walked out and didn’t take his phone or anything, pretty much just what he was wearing,” she said.

“It’s unusual for him to just get up and walk out and not come home.

“He usually tells you where he is going.”

The family alerted Warwick police to the matter on Friday, with officers said to still be in the initial stages of their investigation.

Miss Thomas said police had notified the family that there had been a possible sighting in Boonah over the weekend.

“It was unusual to hear he was in Boonah, because he doesn’t know anyone out there,” she said.

“I’ve heard a truckie may have seen him just out of the Caltex in Warwick.

“But we’ve pretty much checked all of his locals; he usually sticks around Killarney and Warwick.”

It is believed Phil is currently unemployed, after leaving his job at the meatworks “a few years ago”.

“He’s actually on disability at the moment, because he has high cholesterol and is on antidepressants,” Miss Thomas said.

“We want him home safe, and he needs to come home and take his medication.”

Last seen wearing a blue flannelette shirt and Queensland Maroons cap, Miss Thomas said the family had spent all hours searching for him.

“We’ve pretty much been searching non-stop for him at the moment,”

“He’s likely not stick to the main roads but all you can do is to continue to look for him.

“Even if he doesn’t want to come home, we just want to know he is safe and OK.”

Anyone with information about Phil’s whereabouts are urged to contact Warwick police on 4660 4444.