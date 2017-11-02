Agony of addiction

CROSSROADS: A Warwick woman has opened up about her son's battle with ice addiction in the hope it will save others from the same crossroads.

CROSSROADS: A Warwick woman has opened up about her son's battle with ice addiction in the hope it will save others from the same crossroads. 400tmax

A WARWICK mother has shared the heartbreak she has endured for more than a decade as her son has battled ice addiction.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she wanted to raise awareness of the perils of drug abuse without exposing her family to the stigma surrounding it.

Her son, now 28, has been through multiple stints in jail for offences relating to his addiction since he started using meth about age 17.

"He went to juvy to start with and has been in jail now about five times,” she said.

"My son and I were pretty close when he first started using weed at about 15. I said 'there's something wrong with you and I want to know what it is' and he told me but it's just escalated from there.

"He would come home and go off his head and smash up the house. We've replaced that many windows it's not funny.

"When he got his licence he would take my car and disappear for days at a time, and he's been found with pipes and drugs in my car.

"He would steal. He once took my bank card and took everything out of my account. He's become violent toward me when he's been fighting with his girlfriend and I've tried to get between them.”

Her grandchildren, the youngest of whom is just eight months old, have dealt with their father going in and out of jail for their whole childhoods.

"He has (two other children) as well. His youngest was born while he was in jail and he's only seen her twice,” she said.

"He just wants to get out and do the best he can for them.

"He's very family-oriented and always has been but the drug just changes his whole personality.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he loves his kids and that he would do anything for them, except give up the drugs.

"It was the one thing he couldn't do; the only way to get off them was for him to go to jail.

"His ex-girlfriend used to take the kids to come see him in jail until he said he didn't want them to come anymore.

"I visit him every fortnight and two of his brothers see him but he's so ashamed that he doesn't think he can deal with seeing anyone else.”

The Warwick woman said she was horrified when she learnt her nephew, around the same age as her son, had also started using.

"They used to hang out together and they started using around the same time,” she said.

"It just completely changed their personalities and they'd be violent and angry all the time,” she said.

"It was heartbreaking because I knew my sister would have to go through the same thing and she has - he's also been in and out of jail.”

"My son would get out and swear his life has changed and that he'll stay clean and he doesn't want to do this jail thing any more but has gone back to the drug.”

Despite the torment of having an ice-addicted son, she said her love for him was unconditional and she was still hopeful for his future.

"I still put money in his account every week; I keep supporting him because I have hope,” she said.

"He's the baby of the family and I couldn't leave him or turn my back on him no matter what even though it's frustrating.

"He's had jobs at different time but because of ice and him not sleeping for days at a time he wouldn't be able to hold them down.

"When he gets out I just hope he can find a job straight away because if he has nothing to occupy him what if he falls into it again?

"Once they've been bad asses a lot of the time they're not given a chance by employers.”

With her family's own experience in mind, the Warwick mum said she wanted to help others break free of the cycle.

"Unless someone has lived through you can't really explain how it is,” she said.

"It's heartbreaking and it's absolutely ripped our family apart; some of my family asked why I would even want to talk about it.

"If I could save even just one person who has to go through it then I've done a good job.

"I would never want someone else to have to go through what our family has been through.”