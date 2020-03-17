‘A**holes’: Low act in hospital car park

Hospital staff report up to 20 cars parked in the hospital’s emergency department carpark had their windows smashed and items stolen from inside. Picture: Facebook, Kristin Ridley.

Hospital staff report up to 20 cars parked in the hospital’s emergency department carpark had their windows smashed and items stolen from inside. Picture: Facebook, Kristin Ridley.

HOSPITAL staff working around the clock to care for and test the hundreds of Queenslanders presenting to emergency departments amid the COVID-19 outbreak have been dealt another blow, as reports emerge that staff at a major hospital had their car windows smashed while working overnight.

Staff at the Logan Hospital, south of Brisbane, who have been working extra shifts as the fears of coronavirus grapple the nation, overnight had their car windows smashed and items stolen from the emergency department carpark.

One staff member at the Logan Hospital said her and her colleagues had been working extra shifts and doing hours of overtime when the incident happened.

"Myself and my colleagues, the amazing staff at Logan Hospital, whom are doing over time and picking up shifts, as well as some visitors (to the hospital) … had our car windows smashed at work," Kristin Ridley wrote on her Facebook page.

"Some items (were) stolen, (while) others just had windows smashed for the sake of it."

Ms Ridley said the hospital staff had to carry on as normal after learning their cars had been broken into.

"Those of us working had to return to work as normal, leaving our cars exposed as we continued to look after those that needed us."

In a separate post to local Logan Crime Watch Facebook page, a post made by a staff member of the hospital said they were frustrated by the incident.

"I'm so over going to work to give help to the sick and injured and this is the crap we get back," the post said.

"We want these a**holes caught."

The poster also said the panic over the virus had caused patients to steal necessary hospital supplies, including bedside hand sanitisers and face masks, which, according to the poster, have now been removed from patient accessibility.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers had received calls for 11 separate car break-ins at the hospital, however suspected there may be several more who had not yet come forward with a complaint to police.

The incidents, which occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, March 17, were caught on CCTV footage, and according to police, show a group of people smashing car windows to gain access to vehicles, before rummaging through the cars and stealing items.

If you have any information that may be able to assist police with their investigation, contact PoliceLink on 131444.