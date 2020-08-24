Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.
A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.
News

AIR CRASH: Details emerge after light plane goes down in CQ

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Aug 2020 7:26 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after a light plane crashed near Theodore, in Central Queensland, late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single-engine Jabiru J160 aircraft took off from Theodore Airport about 4.30pm with two people on board.

He said about 5.30pm while returning, the light plane lost power and crashed at Isla, off the Leichhardt Highway.

"The pilot has attempted an emergency landing on private property," the QPS spokesman said.

"He's landed in a remote area and it looks like the aircraft has struck some trees and overturned."

Police and emergency services crews initially had some trouble finding the location of the crash scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the female passenger, in her 60s, was flown to Toowoomba Hospital by the Rescue 500 chopper.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was airlifted in a serious but stable condition with head and leg injuries

The male pilot, also in his 60s, was not injured in the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

BREAKING: Light plane crashes in Central Queensland

More Stories

editors picks jabiru j160 aircraft light plane crash theodore central queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartwarming aid after tank water leads to deadly infection

        Premium Content Heartwarming aid after tank water leads to deadly infection

        Health The donation has helped the 16-year-old Warwick girl avoid hospital after drought put her health at risk.

        New foodie venture to hone in on standing out

        Premium Content New foodie venture to hone in on standing out

        News Warwick food van hopes to ‘kill it’ with this unique eat.

        EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Premium Content EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Pets & Animals How does your suburb compare when it comes to adopting pets

        Push for Warwick support to keep market producers viable

        Premium Content Push for Warwick support to keep market producers viable

        Whats On GALLERY: Find out how you can do your part to help out our region’s small...