Plane forced into emergency landing with engine issues

UPDATE 11.40AM: A small aircraft has made a safe emergency landing after reporting engine difficulties while flying over the Western Downs.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single-engine aircraft landed safely at Chinchilla airport after reporting engine issues about 10.50am.

The plane with five people on-board including the pilot landed safely at the Aerodrome Rd airport at Chinchilla.

Emergency services were on standby as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

Note: An image of a plane pictured in this story earlier was not involved in the incident.

EARLIER 11AM: A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing on a rural air strip after reports of engine difficulties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are rushing to Aerodrome Rd at Chinchilla with reports an aircraft will make an emergency landing.

The emergency call was received at 10.50am, with fire crews on standby.

Reports suggest the plane may try to divert to another airport around Toowoomba.