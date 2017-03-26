Airlift from the trail ride at Killarney to Lake Cilento

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew airlifted a 10 year old boy to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane after he suffered a suspected leg injury during action at the Killarney Trail Ride on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for RACQ LifeFlight said the boy had been riding on a beginner's track during a motocross event at the Killarney Showgrounds, when he fell over the handlebars, resulting in a large laceration on his leg when he got caught on the bike's brakes while falling.

"He was treated on the scene and transported with his mother on board to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.

The Killarney State School P and C Border Ranges Trail Bike Ride at Killarney is on the biggest events of the year on the Southern Downs with more than 2000 riders.

Yesterday, the Queensland Ambulance Service was busy at Killarney treating the injured boy who was airlifted and transporting four other riders to Warwick Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The Killarney First Responders are on scene all weekend along with the Queensland Ambulance Service from Warwick. A doctor donates his weekend to help if needed and is on scene at ride headquarters at the Killarney Recreation Centre.

A total of 120 volunteers are helping run the event along with the Warwick SES.

Police from nearby stations are helping Killarney officers on scene. All riders/drivers are welcome to have a random breath test at headquarters before going on the ride or heading home.

The ride goes to 1pm today.