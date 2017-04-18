Akooramak resident sewing for Third World women

CREATIVE TALENT: Barb Woods, with therapist Chris Cave, shows some of her great work.

AKOORAMAK resident Barb Woods is still hard at work, proving age is no barrier for a kind soul who wants to do good.

Tucked away in her room at Warwick's aged care facility, Mrs Woods and her sewing machine are running hot, churning out dozens of items each morning for international women's organisation Days For Girls.

The charity provides washable feminine hygiene kits for women in Third World countries and Mrs Woods has so far put together about 500 pieces for the kits.

Mrs Woods said she liked to keep herself busy.

"When local Days for Girls representative Rosemary Easton came to Akooramak to talk about the organisation and ask if anyone would like to help, I jumped at the chance," she said.

"The kits include absorbent flannel pads, pad holders, travel soap, a zip lock bag for washing, two pairs of underpants and instructions, all in a bright drawstring bag.

"My friend, Jean Heeks, assembles the pad holders from five pieces of material and I sew them together."

Mrs Woods said she received a new batch to put together every month.

"I get in and do them all quickly and spend the rest of the time on my other projects," she said.

"Doing this for Days For Girls really gives me a lot of satisfaction.

"In some countries, feminine hygiene is quite taboo and young women can be shunned by their peers.

"So we make it all very bright and washable and include instructions and information about safe sexual practice.

"It's all very worthwhile."

When she's not busy with her Days For Girls work, Mrs Woods is also hard at work making toys, most recently for the Akooramak Easter raffle.