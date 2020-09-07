‘Alan, we have a problem’: Hadley slams ex-colleague

Radio broadcaster Ray Hadley has slammed longtime rival and former 2GB colleague Alan Jones for supporting controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans.

Jones appeared on Evans' Evolve Podcast last month where the unlikely duo bonded over their love of Trump and discussed the political response to COVID-19.

"The issue is not the virus, the issue is the response and the response in my opinion has been completely wrong. I've said that from day one," Jones said on the podcast.

On Monday, Hadley blasted COVID-19 denier Evans as "dangerous" and said Jones' association with him is problematic on many levels.

"Pete Evans is a dill. I noticed that my former colleague Alan Jones [was] waxing lyrical on his podcast website," Hadley said live on air to his morning show listeners.

"Well the day that Alan Jones is an ally of Pete Evans is the day that we have a problem … The day that Alan Jones thinks it's OK to go on Pete Evans' website in light of what we're facing at the moment is the day we have a problem.

"This bloke is a very dangerous person, Pete Evans, not just because of his insane theories but he's encouraging people to invest in something where they could lose a lot of money and they need to be really careful."

Hadley had been venting about the "infuriating" freedom protests, which took place around the country over the weekend, before he took aim at Evans and Jones.

Evans, who has been an outspoken sceptic of COVID-19, was previously fined $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in April for promoting a "light machine" that he claimed could treat COVID-19.

The anti-vaxxer also ended his $800,000 My Kitchen Rules judging contract with Channel 7 after sharing controversial views about vaccines.

The following month, he claimed the deadly pandemic is a cover up for "executions".

His other controversial views include claims that sunscreen is dangerous and contains poisonous chemicals.

His 2017 Netflix documentary The Magic Pill also claims people suffering from illnesses like diabetes, cancer and autism can reduce symptoms and reliance on prescription drugs by adopting a specific diet for just five weeks.

