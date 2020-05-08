Albion St development primed for new tenant

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi said any new business developments are welcome to the region.

WORKS on a new retail space on the corner of Albion and Fitzroy Sts began this week with Supercheap Auto tipped to move into the space.

The new development was acquired by Brisbane investor John Kearney in 2016, with original plans for it to become a food and drink outlet.

Social media posts speculated Supercheap Auto would be the new tenant but neither Mr Kearney nor the chain’s representatives were able to confirm.

Mr Kearney said he was confident in his investment, despite the region’s battle with pandemic and drought.

“There’s a lot of opportunities in Warwick; it’s a great little town,” he said.

“For the moment, everything’s on track and I’m hoping for the best.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said any opportunity for business and development in the region was welcomed with “open arms”.

“There are people knocking on our door and they want to make the Southern Downs their home,” he said.

“They want to invest here and they’re looking for opportunities.”

Construction company Active Built confirmed the 850 square building will be finished by the end of the year ready for a new retail tenant to move in.

Supercheap Auto’s current site on Albion St is listed for lease, available from January 2021.