Alcohol attitudes around children need change

The IAS study found 15% of children took the step of asking their parents to drink less. Pixabay

PARENTS attitude towards alcohol can have lasting impacts and contribute to feelings of anxiety.

A study published by the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) titled 'Like sugar for adults: The effect of non-dependent parental drinking on children & families' highlighted the negative impacts alcohol use by parents can have on their children.

The study, consisting of an online survey of almost 1000 adults and children, found that 18% of children were embarrassed by their parent's drinking and 12% of children were paid less attention to by their parents.

Chief Executive of the Institute of Alcohol Studies Katherin Brown said she hopes the report would help parents make good choices with alcohol and their children.

"All parents strive to do what's best for their children, so it's important to share this research about the effects drinking can have on parenting, and what steps parents can take to protect their children,” she said.

"Children are exposed to a barrage of marketing messages that glamourise drinking with strong links to sport and pop music.

"Parents have a tough job on their hands teaching children about the negative side of alcohol.

"Hopefully this study will help inform guidance that enables parents to make fully informed choices about their own drinking in front of their children.”

The report recommends parents become more aware of their attitude towards alcohol, both during a session and the next day, and the influence that can have on their children.

It also asks for parents to have greater consideration for the amount they drink around kids, the way alcohol is discussed in the family home and to prevent alcohol being glamorised.