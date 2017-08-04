Alcohol focus needs to be priority

PROBLEM: The impacts of alcohol are often hidden behind its social acceptance.

THE National Drug Strategy doesn't focus enough on the effects of alcohol, with drugs like ice taking priority.

That is the message from Australian Medical Association federal president Michael Gannon.

He believes the newly released document doesn't put enough emphasis on the effects of alcohol, with ice and amphetamines receiving greater prioritisation.

Dr Gannon said more had to be done to curb problems associated with excess drinking.

"We need a national alcohol strategy,” Dr Gannon said.

"These programs inevitably should include public education programs.

"But just as importantly, they need to include the resources where people are identified as having a problem.

"How do we get them access to evidence-based drug therapy? How do we get them access to addiction medicine specialists, to psychologists, to other programs? To get them healthy again?

"This is not to demean the carnage that methamphetamine use is causing in our community.

"But it's no exaggeration to say that overall that alcohol is a bigger problem for our society.”

Alcohol-related harm costs $36 billion to the economy each year, as well as taking the lives of many Australians on an annual basis.

Statistics from the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service are in line with Dr Gannon's comments.

Reasons for clients accessing the Southern Downs Alcohol and Other Drugs Service were overwhelmingly related to alcohol at 55.5%.

Amphetamines accounted for 5.5% of clients accessing the service.

Methamphetamines recorded the same number.

The comments from Dr Gannon are timely, with the release of the AMA's position on harmful substance use, dependence and behavioural addiction.

"The recently released National Drug Strategy 2017-2026 again lists methamphetamine as the highest priority substance for Australia, despite the strategy noting that only 1.4% of Australians over the age of 14 had ever tried the drug,” Dr Gannon said.

"The strategy also notes that alcohol is associated with 5000 deaths and more than 150,000 hospitalisations each year, yet the strategy puts it as a lower priority than ice.”

Dr Gannon said GPs were a valuable part of the process, and needed resources to try and help with the problem.

"The updated National Drug Strategy is disappointing,” he said.

"The fact that no additional funding has been allocated to the strategy to date means that any measures that require funding support are unlikely to occur in the short to medium term.”