ALIVE tackling mental health in Warwick

YOUTH mental health and suicide prevention organisation ALIVE paid a visit to the Warwick Cowboys Rugby League Club on Thursday night to offer guidance on exercises for a healthy mind.

Alive director Tamsyn Rosenberg was joined by Queensland Rugby League wellbeing manager Trish Drummond in running two sessions for juniors and seniors at the club.

"Now the age we all are, suicide is three times more likely to cause death than a car accident," Ms Rosenberg said.

"It's not just a state of mind, you can do things to support each other."

Ms Rosenberg compared fuelling the mind with fuelling the body.

"If you don't eat protein then you don't grow to your full potential," she said.

"If you're not feeding your mind right then you're not going to grow into the best person you can be."

The sessions focused on identifying and handling negative emotions that can encroach on wellbeing, which Ms Rosenberg said will only last for 14 seconds if they are experienced rather than ignored.

"You have two options, you can express or repress them," she said.

She discussed the use of hobbies, isolation, drugs and alcohol as strategies for dealing with emotions, pressing the need to find a productive way to experience the negative feelings.

A trained psychologist with over 10 years experience, Ms Rosenberg uses strategies such as equine therapy, art therapy and jiu-jitsu to help people work towards a healthy mindset.

"This is the age they're developing strategies and risk-taking behaviours," she said.

"They've got hormones on top of insecurities on top of life.

"They might still experiment, but they won't get stuck in it."

Warwick and District Junior Rugby League secretary Rob Weaver pressed the importance of discussing issues related to mental health.

"It's age relevant to specialise in youth suicide and we're doing anything we can do spread the word," he said. "If we can save a couple of lives, that's fantastic."

The Warwick visit was the last stop on a tour of schools and sporting clubs throughout the region, including stops in Goondiwindi, Tenterfield and Stanthorpe.