All aboard for Easter Sunday Hendon trip

ALL ABOARD: The Southern Downs Steam Railway leaving the station.

NEXT weekend the Southern Downs Steam Railway are offering a unique Easter experience.

On Easter Sunday they will run two trips to Hendon from Warwick Railway Station.

The trips will depart at 10am and 2pm and will cost $25 return.

Southern Downs Steam Railway volunteer Bob Amos said it would be a great opportunity to do something a little different.

"The Hendon trip is the shortest run we do,” Mr Amos said.

"It's only an hour and a half return, so it's a great one for families and the kids will love it.”

Mr Amos said they would be running their vintage diesel locomotive.

"We run out there, park the train then unhitch the locomotive,” he said.

"There are two lines so we can run the loco around to the back and attach it for the journey home.”

Mr Amos said it was a picturesque ride.

"After all the rain we've had of late, it will be so lovely and green and a great chance to look at a very historic part of the region,” he said.

"We'll be selling refreshments on the trip and there might even be a little Easter surprise for the kids along the way.”

Mr Amos said the vintage diesel was being used due to unscheduled repairs to the steam engine.

"The steam locomotive is unfortunately out of action,” he said.

"We have some work that need to be done to the wheels on the tender, which is the unit behind the loco carrying the coal and the water.

"They need to be remachined, so they're heading off to Brisbane next week and will hopefully be back in time for a few trips at the end of the month.”

On Saturday, April 29, the steam locomotive will be back in action for a historic trip to Toowoomba.

Mr Amos said it would be a huge weekend for Queensland railway history.

"It's all being orgainsed 150 years since the first train pulled into Toowoomba,” he said.

"So there is a steam locomotive coming from Brisbane and they asked us to bring ours in from Warwick.

"There will be two steam trains heading into Toowoomba that day, and that's something you won't see that again.

"It will be a really great day for train buffs and historical buffs and anyone who wants to do something a little special.

"We'll leave Warwick at 8am and get into Toowoomba first, so we'll all be able to watch the Brisbane train come in.”

Bookings for both trips can be made by calling 0476307988.