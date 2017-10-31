All aboard the bus for Probus lunch

LOVELY DAY: Sue Playstard (left) and Val Savage recently travelled to Cherrabah Resort with the Warwick Combined Probus Club.

A COACH full of happy travellers recently boarded a bus from Warwick to enjoy lunch a little further afield.

The Warwick Combined Probus Club ventured to Cherrabah Resort to share a meal while taking in the scenic views.

Warwick Combined Probus Club welfare officer Fay Wickham said the group meets once per month for social outings and coach trips.

"We share lots of smiles amongst likewise folk, it's just thoroughly enjoyable,” she said.

"I've made lots of lovely friends and the social outings are wonderful every time.”

About 100 people joined the group for the recent lunch at Cherrabah, which proved to live up to the high standard set by other outings.