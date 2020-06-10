ALL ABOARD: Warwick tourist attraction returns to the tracks

STEAMING ON: Southern Downs Steam Railway are hoping to get passengers back on board by September as coronavirus restrictions ease.

WARWICK'S locomotives could soon be back in action as Southern Downs Steam Railway prepare to welcome their first riders aboard.

The historic operation has been grounded since March, when restrictions were at their peak.

However, the non-for-profit organisation have been given hope for the future after the Queensland Government's latest easing of restrictions.

SDSR secretary and treasurer Kelvin Hutchinson said the large-scale operation was reliant on a further easing of regulations before welcoming passengers back.

"We're planning on September and we have all of our tours scheduled to start then," he said.

"That is subject to restrictions being lifted, and whether we can carry 100 or so people.

"We're such a big operation. With our expenses, we need to have a minimum number of people to break even.

"Otherwise it is too difficult to make it work."

Typically operating two tours a month across the region, Mr Hutchinson said there had been an outcry of support from "loyal" riders wanting to come back.

"We're getting lots of calls and emails, people are really anxious for us to put the tickets up for sale," he said.

"We think there is a lot of pent up demand. And we have a got a lot of good loyal followers."

With many tours starting in Warwick, Mr Hutchinson said small towns and businesses across the Downs were serviced by the rides.

"The Darling Downs and Granite Belt are extremely popular locations and the fact we operate within those is a popular attraction," he said.

"It's also important to note, we want to get going as quickly as possible because we do support a number of businesses in the region.

"Our mantra is to assist the small businesses as much as we can because in return, they support us."

Under Stage 3 of the Queensland Government's RoadMap, 100 people will be able to gather in one place - which will come into effect on July 10.

Mr Hutchinson said the organisation's 50 volunteers would need more than one month to prepare for the return.

"We have to see the terms and conditions and we would have to have enough carriages to spread everyone out," he said.

"We would also need to advertise and sell tickets; people need time to plan.

"We're a large organisation with a lot of volunteers and we have to make sure they're available and the locomotives are all serviced.

"It's a big logistic thing; it's not just about us, we have to give our passengers a good time."

For more information or to book an upcoming tour, click here.